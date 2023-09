„Black Lives Matter“-Organisatorin gibt Betrug zu

🥴🥴🥴

Protester behind Bristol statue tipping admits taking £30,000 from BLM donors.

Avon and Somerset Police investigated a GoFundMe page called ‘BristBLM’ initially set up for the demonstration on June 7, 2020 after the donation money disappeared.#BLM #Colston #Bristol pic.twitter.com/fVuTqpip3n

— ‚Seeing is believing‘ (@dave24144975) September 26, 2023